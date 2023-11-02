Highlights:

They now align properly to your controllers and should feel more natural to hold

Open Bolt Weapon Remake:

They now fire when the bolt closes instead of when the trigger's pulled, leading to a more realistic and unique feel



Mission Difficulty Settings

New Settings Menu:

Settings are now consistently saved & loaded, the UI is a lot cleaner and more straightforward, and you can now configure them from your rucksack menu anywhere in the game!



Gunstock Mode:

Enable it in the settings menu

Bolts no longer automatically release and can be held back / manipulated manually

Major Changes/Fixes:

Replaced TT-33 pistol with a better model

Organized and standardized materials (helps performance & development workflow)

Remade most UI (check the changelog below for more info)

Added more cover between spawn and the rest of the temple on Ruins

Fixed issue with MAS 49/56 & Tokarev bolt/slide not functioning correctly

Changed skyboxes, fog, and lighting palette on multiple maps

Changed socket spawners to trigger grab to avoid misgrabbing with main weapons

Repositioned VZ61 second-hand grab position. It behaves like the other pistols now

Minor Changes/Fixes:

Fixed issue where distant audio sounds wouldn't play

Changed scale on multiple guns

Made grenade explosion effect larger

Added more effects to grenade explosion

Enemies no longer talk when they're dead :(

Fixed Type56 bayonet (it unfolds properly again)

AI gunshot sounds now keep playing after they die

Fixed collision issue with VZ61

Decreased AI visibility distance on Bridge

Adjusted enemy presence values on all missions

Optimized multiple missions

Fixed bugged enemy spawn on Elephant Grass

Fixed collision issues with player & M16, XM177

Made in-game Discord link more straightforward & visible

Rearranged mission select UI

Heavily simplified & optimized settings script

Removed outdated settings options

Slightly lowered threshold before scroll bars activate to make button clicks easier

Fixed settings load order to be on par with script load order

Settings UI now properly shows correct information on start

Replaced outdated AI helicopters in Firebase Range

Reworded a few rucksack hints for clarity

Made PunjiVR logo more visible on startup

Made back of all menu UI a solid color (no longer transparent at some angles)

Renamed "Reload Scene" to "Restart Mission"

Fixed visual artifacting when looking at emissive materials

Disabled outdated camera settings on XM21 scope

Fixed minor hand grabber issues outside of main menu scene

Reworded, removed, updated, and added to the rucksack tips

Made grenade explosion effect bigger

Polished and added to grenade explosion effect

Added more AI cover triggers to multiple positions on multiple object prefabs

Minor rendering optimizations to Ruins, Firebase Range, Streets, & Bridge

Made intel more visible on Highlands

Made single round ammo storable in chest rig

Fixed issues with side shells on sawn-off shotgun

Applied more accurate material color to XM21 scope

Fixed magazine positions on M14, XM21, & VZ 61

Removed easter egg M14 (golden one) on Firebase Range due to it being extremely outdated... Will add more secrets later

Fixed issue with hand disappearing when opening the M79 while grabbing w/ forward hand

Changed materials on multiple items

Fixed issue with visible magazine ammo not appearing on start sometimes

Fixed bugged grab point on MAS 49/56

Normalized scaling on a few outdated weapon models

Fixed issues with some effects not playing in local space (leading them to be rotated wrong in game)

Moved ammo spawners closer to player on tables

Fixed issue with turn setting UI not displaying correctly

The health watch is now hidden on left hand grab to avoid it floating in the air

Arranged menu ammo spawners & made them easier to grab

Fixed issue where hand model wasn't appearing when grabbing some bolts

Made shotgun pumps a little more responsive. More polish is needed though

Fixed Type56 bolt lockback issue

Grabbing the M60's top cover now requires you to be holding onto the main grip first (prevents it freaking out when grabbed by itself)

Repositioned unfair sniper on Bridge

Closing:

This was a smaller update but a necessary one. It fixed a lot of the long term issues with PunjiVR, including accurate gun alignment and bolt manipulation while also adding a few heavily requested features like a gunstock mode and difficulty settings. Now that this update's out, the entire experience should be a lot smoother and less janky feeling.

If you missed the previous announcement, a testing branch was added about a week ago which let you guys check out and provide feedback on the update before the actual release. It helped me out a ton and saved a lot of time and effort for development, so I will definitely continue doing this for future updates. If you are interested in helping test out future content early, stay alert for announcements here or join the discord (link below) to get instant notifications when a new testing build is ready.

As for the future, I will be reverting back to a more frequent update schedule to try and get at least one major update out every month. I tried the slow but large release schedule with the past few updates, but that style leaves far too much downtime for the state PunjiVR's in right now.

The next update, U15, will introduce a new gamemode and mission called Dustoff. Dustoff will be the first actual transport helicopter mission with a simple but replayable objective: Pick up wounded soldiers at a randomly placed landing zone, then bring them back to base. You'll need to save as many men as you can before the timer runs out.

Along with the new mission, Update 15 will continue to focus on general polish and bugfixing.

I wanted to close this off by thanking you all for your continued support and feedback. I know the past few months have slowed down in terms of new updates, with the AI Overhaul and scrapped graphics update taking up a lot of time, but I'm hoping that the new update cycle will start to kick everything back into full gear. If you experience in bugs, have any suggestions, or just want to stay up to date with PunjiVR, make sure to check out the links below. Thanks again and make sure to keep your eyes peeled!

