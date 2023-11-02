Cones in space 3.4.2 + news

Cones in space 3.4.2 is here! this is mostly just fixing bugs but a notice to all players:

Cones in space is being ported to gamemaker studio 2!

This is to remove some of the jankiness like obs not working with it, it crashing for no reason on some devices, and exports to mac and linux! Unfortunately it does come with a few drawbacks

due to removal of functions in gamemaker studio 2 the following will need to be removed:

-debug console

-mods

-custom textures in the planet creator

The save data will also be completely reworked for the new engine, but dont fret! A tool will be added to the old version to convert your save when the time comes.

When the gamemaker studio 2 version releases, a legacy build will still be available. We hope you all enjoy the cones in space updates for years to come!