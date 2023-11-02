Beta Mode Update [11/02/2023]

Today's update focuses on a Mac requirement update and Marie combat bug fixes.

Mac OSX Required Version Increase

As of October 31st, 2023, Apple requires us to update some of our tools used to build the Mac OSX version of the game. This has resulted in us needing to increase the minimum Mac OSX version required to run Skullgirls 2nd Encore from 10.9 (Mavericks) to 10.13 (High Sierra). Since 10.13 (High Sierra) is the lowest version supported by Steam as of September 2023, we are hopeful this change will not make the game unplayable for any current Mac OSX users. If you experience any new bugs on Mac OSX as a result of this, please report them in our official Discord or Forums. Thank you!

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/skullgirls

Skullheart Forums: https://skullheart.com/

MARIE

Suction Obstruction (QCF+LP+LK) when used to start a chain at max Undizzy now triggers a burst.

Reduced Carpel Pummel (QCF+PP) damage from 2500 to 2000.

Reduced Repetitive Skeleton Impact (QCF+KK) base damage from 800 to 650.

(As before, each new slam adds an additional 100 damage than the last.)

Reduced Air Throw recovery on whiff.

Fixed a bug where Dust Bunny (QCF+P) would add wrong (15) Undizzy amounts and activate Undizzy in incorrect situations.

Hilgard's Haymaker Fixed numerous bugs where Hilgard could not be defeated if attacked (with or without armor) during the end of his punch from Hilgard's Haymaker.

Hilgard spawns further backwards if Marie is close to the opponent, and the distance Marie has to be to the opponent to be considered "close" is more lenient now. After performing a sHP or jHP that make contact, he spawns even further backwards.

Hilgard continues falling towards the floor more reliably even when performing an airborne punch.

Hilgard slows down from his charge towards the opponent more reliably now if he's in range to punch.

Hilgard retains a bit more of follow-through momentum when punching.

Hilgard will spawn further backwards if there is a wall in front of Marie.

Tag In Marie now travels faster while riding the vacuum.

Marie now has to wait a little longer before she can manually dismount early (press P or K) from the tag in.

Fixed a bug where Marie could go off camera with tag in some cases.

Marie dismounts earlier than before if she approaches the stage edge while riding.

Tweaked VFX on Marie Go 'Round [H] (QCB+HP) to be larger and easier to see.

cLP (first hit only) blockstun reduced by 1F, increased recovery by 2F.

Fixed a bug where Hilgard could follow Marie's position and float up with her if she cancelled quickly into Weight of our Will after he appears.

Removed screen darkening effect from Weight of our Will (QCB+PP).

Fixed skeleton voice lines getting cut off when Marie blocks hits or performs a pushblock.

Made numerous improvements to the flow of how Hilgard performs his win pose, and fixed a bug where he could fly away off screen during it.

Fixed an issue where Marie could cancel into a Blockbuster on the frame she is hit with an armor breaking move, when using Marie Go 'Round [H].

Fixed a bug where Air Throw wouldn't kill opponents unless the first three hits did enough damage to kill.

Adjusted crouching hurtboxes during idle, block, and hitstun to be slightly larger.

(Ms. Fortune's sHP x L Fiber confirm is now universal again)

Fixed a bug where Marie couldn't get as close to walls when dashing into them compared to other characters.

Fixed a bug where using Repetitive Skeleton Impact (QCF+KK) with Marie's back too close to the wall could cause some odd behavior on larger characters.

Fixed a bug where the second hit of jHP could activate Undizzy unexpectedly if the first hit started a chain and filled the victim's Undizzy bar.

Fixed a bug where Dust Bunny could be oddly rotated during its (not so secret) win pose.

Fixed a bug where Marie could trigger the Dust Bunny to fly forward with cLK from unintended ranges.

Carpel Pummel (QCF+PP) now has higher input priority over Weight of our Will (QCB+PP).

Marie Go 'Round [L] (QCB+LP) no longer causes preblock.

Fixed a bug where Marie did not make a noise when landing during a sliding knockdown.

Fixed a visual bug where two versions of Marie could show up rarely if dashing towards the opponent after dashing away from them.