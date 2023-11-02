 Skip to content

Breakwaters update for 2 November 2023

New floor contraptions and improved floor building logic!

Build 12606177 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v0.8.32
-Improved floor placement logic, added a new variant piece, removed some unneeded pieces based on the new logic.
-Setup a "flip" button for floor pieces so players can control the direction of the wood boards.
-Extended the Remote Workbench menu to allow more types of workbenches to show up
-Improved inventory button interaction with gamepads and added additional audio feedback when a button is locked.
-Improved Remote Workbench menu to include more buildables and more nearby workbench types.
-Fixed a bug in the new inventory logic where picking up a bag with multiple things in it while having a full inventory would produce an error.
-Fixed an issue with half height stone walls where they had the wrong ground-check distance making it harder to place them on hills.
-Tile floor flammability reduced.
-Reduced cost to build some walls and floors.

