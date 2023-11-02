v0.8.32
-Improved floor placement logic, added a new variant piece, removed some unneeded pieces based on the new logic.
-Setup a "flip" button for floor pieces so players can control the direction of the wood boards.
-Extended the Remote Workbench menu to allow more types of workbenches to show up
-Improved inventory button interaction with gamepads and added additional audio feedback when a button is locked.
-Improved Remote Workbench menu to include more buildables and more nearby workbench types.
-Fixed a bug in the new inventory logic where picking up a bag with multiple things in it while having a full inventory would produce an error.
-Fixed an issue with half height stone walls where they had the wrong ground-check distance making it harder to place them on hills.
-Tile floor flammability reduced.
-Reduced cost to build some walls and floors.
Breakwaters update for 2 November 2023
New floor contraptions and improved floor building logic!
v0.8.32
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update