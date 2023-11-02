Regular Fall Update - 1.7.5

Happy Fall!

Witch's Eve is finally over. We hope you got plenty of treats and a few tricks in while you had the chance. Frostfall is coming soon, so I hope you've all been extra good this year!

Kindred Games has been hard at work on the next zone, Delver's Pass and it's coming along great. We're really excited to show it off. You can join a Twitch stream to see live development of the area and get sneak peeks at all the new content coming to Swords 'n Magic and Stuff!

In the meantime, this update fixes a handful of bugs and makes a bunch of nice improvements to the game. Primarily, we've added a difficulty setting.

Currently you'll need to make a new character to switch to a new difficulty, but we have plans to add an option to the pause menu, so you can change on the fly if a quest is too difficult, or if the game just isn't offering enough of a challenge.

Here are the difficulty modes added:

Traveler - This mode is for the story focuses players who want easier combat and enjoy the casual aspect Swords 'n Magic has to offer.

Adventurer - This is the standard difficulty mode you've all grown used to.

Hero - This mode offers more challenging combat by increasing enemy health and decreasing how much damage enemies take.

The Forgotten - This is our hardcore, permadeath mode. This mode is exceptionally challenging. You better learn to cook, brew, dodge and block if you want to survive this mode. And if you don't, your character is automatically deleted! But you do get a shiny title to show off if you're brave enough to try your hand at this mode.

We knew people weren't directly asking for this, but it didn't take too much time away from dev time and we thought it would help make the game just a bit more accessible to some players who are struggling with the combat or are finding the game far too easy.

Thanks for your continued support throughout Early Access. We can't wait to show you the next zone we're working on!

Patch Notes:

New:

Traveler, Adventurer, Hero and Forgotten difficulty settings

Hardcore mode with permadeath!

Witch’s Eve is over

Improved:

Command for the emote list is now /emote from /emotelist

Small performance fixes

Drop rates adjusted for a few items here and there

Display case/items now show the name of the displayed item in the focus interface

Maps now have major landmark/location labels to make navigating easier

Ore nodes now show the name of the ore in the focus interface for accessibility reasons

Monsters no longer show long-winded, distracting descriptions in the focus interface while targeting them

Nerfed elite boars to do less damage and have less health

Elite boars all drop thick hide now

Nerfed boars to have less health and do less damage

Fixed an issue with some class titles missing its prefix

Drune melee enemies nerfed

Fixed: