yahtzee girl update for 2 November 2023

A bug was found and fixed

Share · View all patches · Build 12606135 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

When the enemy has Large Straight left on the last turn
We discovered and fixed an issue where the scorecard would stop without being entered.
We apologize for any inconvenience caused.

