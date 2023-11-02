Release Notes for 11/2/2023

[ WORKSHOP ]
-
Enabled uploading CS2 maps to the workshop
-
Community Servers can host workshop maps
-
Added paint metalness and roughness by color features to Solid Color, Hydrographic, and Spray-Paint finishes in the Item Editor
-
Added option to toggle "Automatic PBR Color Correction" to all sticker types in Item Editor
-
Various Item Editor help system updates including "mat_fullbright 10" to test PBR
-
Various updates to workshop tools
[ GAMEPLAY ]
-
Fixed a case where user commands would be ignored in poor network conditions
-
Fixed a case where weapons would fire faster than intended
-
Fixed a case where clients would show multiple gunshots for one actual shot
-
Fixed a case where players would fail to keep their weapons between rounds of overtime
-
Fixed some instances of dropped weapons falling out of the gameplay space
-
In firstperson, dead players will now see their own ragdoll at the server-authoritative lag-compensated position of their demise
-
Decoy grenades interact aesthetically with smoke clouds
-
Smoke grenades now have a minimum fuse duration to prevent smokes from prematurely detonating if stuck in crevices
-
Players now ignore individual damage events dealing less than one point of damage
-
Knife attacks will now prioritize enemies and will only hit teammates if there are no enemies in range
-
Knife attacks no longer predict damage effects or sounds on the client
-
Knife attack immediately after switching to a knife will always deal full damage amount
-
For a given map location, eye height is now consistent regardless of how the player arrived
[ MAPS ]
-
INFERNO
-
Fixed clipping in various areas
-
Fixed various microgaps
-
Fixed disappearing meshes in skybox
-
Removed birds that got mistaken for grenades
-
[ SERVERS ]
-
Added sv_maxuptimelimit setting to request server shutdown after certain number of uptime hours.
-
Support -sv_maxuptimelimit command line parameter to randomly select uptime limit per instance within a range, e.g. "-sv_maxuptimelimit 48-72" command line parameter will request game server instance to self-shutdown somewhere between 48 and 72 hours by issuing "sv_shutdown" command on the game server.
-
Added game server startup timing log records.
-
Game servers will now print global chat messages when players acknowledge newly acquired items while connected to the game server.
-
Fixed a bug showing 100% packet loss immediately after connection
-
Fixed a bug where scoreboard ping could get stuck at a value lower than the real ping
[ MISC ]
-
Improved rendering of stickers
-
Added wins and wins-needed to Competitive Play Menu map tiles
-
Fixed various minor HUD bugs
-
Fixed various skins and sticker bugs
-
Fixed various bugs with item inspection UI
-
Fixed a skinning issue with Trapper Aggressor agent's legs
-
Improved performance of player animations on client and server
-
Smoke grenade canister changed to chrome material
-
"Boost Player Contrast" no longer applies to dead players
-
Adjusted microphone voice threshold value
Extra notes