Release Notes for 11/2/2023

[ WORKSHOP ]

Various updates to workshop tools

Various Item Editor help system updates including "mat_fullbright 10" to test PBR

Added option to toggle "Automatic PBR Color Correction" to all sticker types in Item Editor

Added paint metalness and roughness by color features to Solid Color, Hydrographic, and Spray-Paint finishes in the Item Editor

Enabled uploading CS2 maps to the workshop

[ GAMEPLAY ]

Fixed a case where user commands would be ignored in poor network conditions

Fixed a case where weapons would fire faster than intended

Fixed a case where clients would show multiple gunshots for one actual shot

Fixed a case where players would fail to keep their weapons between rounds of overtime

Fixed some instances of dropped weapons falling out of the gameplay space

In firstperson, dead players will now see their own ragdoll at the server-authoritative lag-compensated position of their demise

Decoy grenades interact aesthetically with smoke clouds

Smoke grenades now have a minimum fuse duration to prevent smokes from prematurely detonating if stuck in crevices

Players now ignore individual damage events dealing less than one point of damage

Knife attacks will now prioritize enemies and will only hit teammates if there are no enemies in range

Knife attacks no longer predict damage effects or sounds on the client

Knife attack immediately after switching to a knife will always deal full damage amount