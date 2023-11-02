Patch note (02/11/2023)

Dear players, we are happy to announce that we have implemented some changes to our game, thanks to your valuable feedback. These are the new features that we have introduced:
- We have improved the movement speed of the character, to make you experience a more dynamic and engaging adventure;
- We have improved the visibility of the messages that appear in different settings, so they are easier to find.
- We have fixed some minor errors.
Keep following us and sending us your opinions, they are essential for us to improve our game more and more.
Changed files in this update