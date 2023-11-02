 Skip to content

The Endless Dream update for 2 November 2023

Patch note (02/11/2023)

Build 12605998 · Last edited by Wendy

Dear players, we are happy to announce that we have implemented some changes to our game, thanks to your valuable feedback. These are the new features that we have introduced:

  • We have improved the movement speed of the character, to make you experience a more dynamic and engaging adventure;
  • We have improved the visibility of the messages that appear in different settings, so they are easier to find.
  • We have fixed some minor errors.

Keep following us and sending us your opinions, they are essential for us to improve our game more and more.

