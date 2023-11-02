Patch note (02/11/2023)

Dear players, we are happy to announce that we have implemented some changes to our game, thanks to your valuable feedback. These are the new features that we have introduced:

We have improved the movement speed of the character, to make you experience a more dynamic and engaging adventure;

We have improved the visibility of the messages that appear in different settings, so they are easier to find.

We have fixed some minor errors.

Keep following us and sending us your opinions, they are essential for us to improve our game more and more.