DIFFICULTIES, ITEMS, DAMAGE TYPE REWORK - V0.13

FEATURES
New feature: Difficulties!
- After surviving the normal difficulty, you can now progress Nightmare 1 to 5
- Every hero has his own difficulty progression
- The nightmare modifiers will add unique challenges to the game
New feature: Items!
- Every boss will now drop a chest containing an item (plus additional loot)
- Items are a good opportunity to get mighty upgrades, but they have cursed modifiers that might alter your gameplay
Damage type rework!
The damage types and modifiers caused confusion, so I streamlined them:
- Physical Damage: 75% chance to knock back enemies on hit on default
- Fire Damage: 50% chance to burn enemies on hit on default
- Ice Damage: 30% chance to freeze enemies on hit on default. Frozen enemies take additional frost damage on hit
- Arcane Damage: +1 projectile chain on default. Projectiles deal 50% more damage after every chain
The following perks will unlock perks that are specialized on these damage types:
- Manual Of Might
- Scroll Of Fire
- Book Of Ice
- Tome Of Mysteries
I tweaked alot of perks to fit the rework and added a bunch of new ones.
- New modifier: Knockback on hit
- You can now toggle auto attack with the right mouse button
- You can now see an overview of active perks and items when you pause the game or get a new perk/item
- Added a spawn animation to drops
- Added a sound effect to xp pickups
- Added categories to the achievement panel
- Added a bunch of new achievements, the total is 52 now
(Since I rearranged some achievements, I changed how the heroes get unlocked. You might have to unlock them again.)
TWEAKS
Aric changes:
- Aric got two perks: Get a full heal every time you kill a boss & Knock back close enemies when you crit
- Slightly increased the attack speed of Aric but reduced his range
Ember changes:
-
Reworked his perks due to the damage type rework. He is now able to spread burns instead
-
Removed the perk Wildfire
-
Buffed the scroll speed for the achievement panel by 200%
-
Increased the spawn rates and pack sizes of all enemies
-
Modified the projectile range of some enemies
-
Normal skeletons and normal zombies now move a little bit faster
-
Reduced Mistys additional projectile chain from 2 to 1
-
Removed Supernova as a Perk but added Supernova as a Prefix for items
-
Changed Supernova so you can still aim with your frontal projectiles. The nova projectiles are additional and not affected by additional projectiles anymore.
-
Polished the chain mechanic
-
Blades Of Justice now scales with projectile damage modifiers
-
Decreased the chance for mimic spawns
-
The Zombie Bears spawn BIG XP now
FIXES
- Removed the slowdown on attack when Misty is on her broom
- Added the missing walking sound to Misty
- Additional minor fixes
