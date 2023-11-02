DIFFICULTIES, ITEMS, DAMAGE TYPE REWORK - V0.13

Share · View all patches · Build 12605962 · Last edited 2 November 2023 – 21:46:12 UTC by Wendy

Okay, this is a big one. Some changes are experimental, excited to see your feedback so I can tweak everything to perfection!

I set up a Discord server so it's easier to communicate now: Join here

FEATURES

New feature: Difficulties!

After surviving the normal difficulty, you can now progress Nightmare 1 to 5

Every hero has his own difficulty progression

The nightmare modifiers will add unique challenges to the game

New feature: Items!

Every boss will now drop a chest containing an item (plus additional loot)

Items are a good opportunity to get mighty upgrades, but they have cursed modifiers that might alter your gameplay

Damage type rework!

The damage types and modifiers caused confusion, so I streamlined them:

Physical Damage: 75% chance to knock back enemies on hit on default

Fire Damage: 50% chance to burn enemies on hit on default

Ice Damage: 30% chance to freeze enemies on hit on default. Frozen enemies take additional frost damage on hit

Arcane Damage: +1 projectile chain on default. Projectiles deal 50% more damage after every chain

The following perks will unlock perks that are specialized on these damage types:

Manual Of Might

Scroll Of Fire

Book Of Ice

Tome Of Mysteries

I tweaked alot of perks to fit the rework and added a bunch of new ones.

New modifier: Knockback on hit

You can now toggle auto attack with the right mouse button

You can now see an overview of active perks and items when you pause the game or get a new perk/item

Added a spawn animation to drops

Added a sound effect to xp pickups

Added categories to the achievement panel

Added a bunch of new achievements, the total is 52 now

(Since I rearranged some achievements, I changed how the heroes get unlocked. You might have to unlock them again.)

TWEAKS

Aric changes:

Aric got two perks: Get a full heal every time you kill a boss & Knock back close enemies when you crit

Slightly increased the attack speed of Aric but reduced his range

Ember changes:

Reworked his perks due to the damage type rework. He is now able to spread burns instead

Removed the perk Wildfire

Buffed the scroll speed for the achievement panel by 200%

Increased the spawn rates and pack sizes of all enemies

Modified the projectile range of some enemies

Normal skeletons and normal zombies now move a little bit faster

Reduced Mistys additional projectile chain from 2 to 1

Removed Supernova as a Perk but added Supernova as a Prefix for items

Changed Supernova so you can still aim with your frontal projectiles. The nova projectiles are additional and not affected by additional projectiles anymore.

Polished the chain mechanic

Blades Of Justice now scales with projectile damage modifiers

Decreased the chance for mimic spawns

The Zombie Bears spawn BIG XP now

FIXES