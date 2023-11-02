New semi auto shotgun! - New gamemode - Steam integration - huge update!

New nasty semi auto shotgun! - New gamemode! - Ingame chat!

Latest update includes the a new nasty semi automatic shotgun alongside a deadly free for all deathmatch type gamemode - where all weapons are included!

The update also brings along a better Steam integration, you can now invite your friends and join games directly though the Steam friends list!

There is also an ingame chat now - press Y to toggle it once you're ingame!

New semi auto shotgun

Added new deathmatch free for all gamemode where all weapons are allowed and switchable

Added an ingame chat!

Added Steam friendslist integration - join and invite players directly through Steam

Fixed recoil calculated wrongly for shotguns - they are now less OP and spread more (as they should've in the first place)

Added a "establish connection" dialog on the main menu to see when you're joining a game.

Decreased gungame respawn time from 5 to 3 seconds

TONS of fixes and small improvement, too many to state here!

Please reinstall the game if you had it installed previously - I played around with some Steam cloud settings and seems like a reinstall is required for it to save properly

That's it for now - As always, thank you so much for playing and please join my Discord for any questions/feedback or support!

Join Discord