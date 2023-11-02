New semi auto shotgun! - New gamemode - Steam integration - huge update!

New nasty semi auto shotgun! - New gamemode! - Ingame chat!
Latest update includes the a new nasty semi automatic shotgun alongside a deadly free for all deathmatch type gamemode - where all weapons are included!
The update also brings along a better Steam integration, you can now invite your friends and join games directly though the Steam friends list!
There is also an ingame chat now - press Y to toggle it once you're ingame!
- New semi auto shotgun
- Added new deathmatch free for all gamemode where all weapons are allowed and switchable
- Added an ingame chat!
- Added Steam friendslist integration - join and invite players directly through Steam
- Fixed recoil calculated wrongly for shotguns - they are now less OP and spread more (as they should've in the first place)
- Added a "establish connection" dialog on the main menu to see when you're joining a game.
- Decreased gungame respawn time from 5 to 3 seconds
- TONS of fixes and small improvement, too many to state here!
Please reinstall the game if you had it installed previously - I played around with some Steam cloud settings and seems like a reinstall is required for it to save properly
That's it for now - As always, thank you so much for playing and please join my Discord for any questions/feedback or support!
