Big update!

Welcome to all Sharded World players!

We are pleased to announce the release of a major update for our game. In this update, we have added a new Miner NPC, a function for disassembling weapons and equipment items in the forge, as well as a number of other changes to improve gameplay.

New NPC Miner

In the update we have added a new NPC Miner. The Miner will be located in the lower left part of the guild in the hut near the descent to the mines. You will be able to trade resources with him. This will allow you to get access to the resources you need without spending time mining them, as well as exchange those that you have a surplus.

Weapon and equipment disassembly feature

In the update we have added the function of disassembling weapons and equipment items at the blacksmith. Now you will be able to disassemble unwanted weapons and equipment items to get resources to improve your main items. This will allow you to use resources more efficiently and improve your items faster.

**Other changes

**