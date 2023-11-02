-
Working on resolving issues on the "Start New Game" screen. Some players have reported getting stuck in a bad state when starting a new game. Causing the save game file to not be created successfully.
Adjusted the AI's draft logic so that certain positions are valued differently in the early stages of the draft. This will help add more realism to the results of drafts.
Football Legend update for 2 November 2023
Update 1
