Football Legend update for 2 November 2023

Update 1

Build 12605765 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Working on resolving issues on the "Start New Game" screen. Some players have reported getting stuck in a bad state when starting a new game. Causing the save game file to not be created successfully.

  • Adjusted the AI's draft logic so that certain positions are valued differently in the early stages of the draft. This will help add more realism to the results of drafts.

