Striving for Light update for 2 November 2023

Hotfix 0.9.0.8f

Build 12605669

Patchnotes via Steam Community
🌟New Features:
  • Weapons Stats and tooltips now have frames according to their rarity/stats count

⚖️Balancing:
  • [Condition Damage] Default starting condition damage was reduced to 5 (was 10 before)
🔧Fixes:
  • Sandworm map boss now has larger aggro range to prevent him from blocking pathways before you can aggro him.
  • Companions respawn is now triggered after each performed attack to prevent them being lost in the map when they are locked into an attack loop.
  • Fixed lost map chest key when leaving game and returning run later on.
  • Companion projectiles are now as well affected by player effect transparency setting.

