Hotfix 0.9.0.8f

🌟New Features:
- Weapons Stats and tooltips now have frames according to their rarity/stats count
⚖️Balancing:
- [Condition Damage] Default starting condition damage was reduced to 5 (was 10 before)
🔧Fixes:
- Sandworm map boss now has larger aggro range to prevent him from blocking pathways before you can aggro him.
- Companions respawn is now triggered after each performed attack to prevent them being lost in the map when they are locked into an attack loop.
- Fixed lost map chest key when leaving game and returning run later on.
- Companion projectiles are now as well affected by player effect transparency setting.
Changed files in this update