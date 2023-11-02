- Changed credits screen do just do fun bounce-around after initial scroll
- Updated flame thrower area to catch more of the bugs in the visual splashzone
- Mozlakuran gun also got a sizeable change to its area of damage to match its splashzone
Bug Blazer update for 2 November 2023
v1.4.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1818601 Depot 1818601
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1818603 Depot 1818603
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update