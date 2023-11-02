 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bug Blazer update for 2 November 2023

v1.4.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12605643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Changed credits screen do just do fun bounce-around after initial scroll
  • Updated flame thrower area to catch more of the bugs in the visual splashzone
  • Mozlakuran gun also got a sizeable change to its area of damage to match its splashzone

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1818601 Depot 1818601
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1818603 Depot 1818603
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link