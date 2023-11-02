 Skip to content

Operation Valor update for 2 November 2023

Hotfix for AI not Spawning on Kalinsk

Build 12605614

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed AI not spawning on Kalinsk due to our new AI behavior where they can vault up and down certain geometry.

This is an iterative process so AI won't be able to vault up and down everything, but over time we can add areas they will be able to.

