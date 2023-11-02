Version 0.9462 Update

Expanded Controller Support

Third party controllers boards using the Brook Universal Fighting Board PCB, such as the Snackbox Mini, should now work properly in their default configuration. Previously they had issues because they were recognized by the input plugin as an "Unknown Controller," and the "Unknown Controller" template was not set up correctly.

The game is now using the most recent version of the Rewired input plugin.

Your saved key/button bindings have been reset. Sorry!

Thanks to Exalchion of Junk Food Arcade for testing this change on their Snackbox controllers, and to community member Sente for testing this change on several sticks and pads at their local.

Localization

Some menus have been set up for future localization into other languages.

Community member Andrew Mirror has translated the Main Menu, Arcade Menu and Lesson Select Menus into Russian. Everything else is in english still. To access this partial translation, enter -language=ru into your command line settings.

If you want to assist with translating the game, join the Mega Knockdown Discord (link below).

User Experience

If a player does not make it 3/4 of the way through the tutorial, the game will default to Easy difficulty. You can still change it as you like. The game already did this for players who did no tutorial lessons at all, but this will help out those players who try out the first few lessons, then jump straight into arcade just to get thrown in the trash by the Normal AI.

Bug Fixes

Fixed air throw displaying a hitbox if it whiffs at max travel distance. Air throw doesn't actually reach that far.

Hard AI will no longer do a couple "dumb" options in specific situations.

Clicking the "reset defaults" button in the rebinding settings with a mouse will now reset your gamepad and keyboard bindings, rather than your keyboard bindings only.

Fixed special move prompts appearing when you hold Guide when the rebinding menu is active.

Fixed Paul's throw not making the right sound effect in the tutorial

Options Menu Updates

The options menu has an updated appearance and has been overhauled under the hood to behave more similarly to the Main Menu. This is not the final Options Menu, but this version is a lot more modular and will allow me to add more settings much more easily.

Pressing the Fullscreen button will only toggle the setting once you close the menu.

If you are running on a non standard aspect ratio, the game will let you know in the Graphics settings

You can now set the difficulty in the Options menu, in addition to the slider in the Arcade menu.

There are new options available in the Options menu. You can now turn off grid lines entirely, or disable replay autosaving.

There is a new category for Gameplay settings. The Mouse menu can now be turned on or off in this category instead of Graphics.

You can now access the Controller Debug menu from the Options menu instead of pressing a secret button in the main menu. This lets you manually adjust the assignment of controllers to players (although navigating the main menu with a controller will still auto assign it to player 1). The game's intelligent auto assignment is good enough for most purposes, but for everything else, you can try the debug menu.

Other UI Improvements

You can now scroll through replay files with a mouse in the replay browser.

Adjusted the Hint and Goal panels in the tutorial to not cover Paul's face at round start. The text in these menus will wrap now. This is not the final tutorial UI, we're planning some further overhauls of these in the future.

===

These issues were identified with the assistance of community members on the Mega Knockdown Discord. If you ever encounter a bug in-game, or you just have some feedback for the dev team, simply press F8 in-game to send us a message directly.