The Ghost - Task of the Ghost Hunters update for 2 November 2023

Version 0.6.1.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello ghost hunter,

Here's a small change. Since the Halloween event has ended successfully. The Halloween decorations will be removed in this update.

Yours MS Games and Software

