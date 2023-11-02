 Skip to content

AI Stories update for 2 November 2023

AI Stories 1.4.1

View all patches · Build 12605559 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is just a small adjustment update that makes the Area music pieces less scratchy and more pleasing to the ears.

Don't forget to stay updated about my next game: AI Stories Machine Mars! It is already over 70 percent finished.

