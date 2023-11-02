 Skip to content

Open Wheel Manager 2 update for 2 November 2023

HOTFIX #4

Share · View all patches · Build 12605486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to make an offer to an engine supplier for a sponsorship contract even when the supplier had no free slots left
  • Fixed a bug when the team profile did not load after the team was acquisition by a engine supplier
  • Fixed the behavior of the +/- buttons when selecting a pit stop lap in the strategy panel during the race. Previously, pressing + and - would immediately change the lap, which could lead to an instant pit stop (when the value matched the current lap). Now the new value is set a second after you stop pressing + or -
  • Fixed a bug in the drivers search when selecting the filters “desired role: reserve driver” and “driver with sponsorship” a list of drivers was displayed, none of whom met both criteria

Changed files in this update

