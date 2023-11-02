- Fixed a bug where it was possible to make an offer to an engine supplier for a sponsorship contract even when the supplier had no free slots left
- Fixed a bug when the team profile did not load after the team was acquisition by a engine supplier
- Fixed the behavior of the +/- buttons when selecting a pit stop lap in the strategy panel during the race. Previously, pressing + and - would immediately change the lap, which could lead to an instant pit stop (when the value matched the current lap). Now the new value is set a second after you stop pressing + or -
- Fixed a bug in the drivers search when selecting the filters “desired role: reserve driver” and “driver with sponsorship” a list of drivers was displayed, none of whom met both criteria
Open Wheel Manager 2 update for 2 November 2023
HOTFIX #4
