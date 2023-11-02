 Skip to content

Playcraft update for 2 November 2023

Animation Spread Button

Build 12605433 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now spread an animation to multiple objects at a time with the new "Animation Spread Button"

Animation can be spread "Relative" or to the same "World" transform to create cool effects!

