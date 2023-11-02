New Infantry Models & Animations
Updated clear key F10 / 'C' if game gets stuck
Updated Splashscreen
Angola '86 Playtest update for 2 November 2023
V 0.77 New Infantry Models & Animations
Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Infantry Models & Animations
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2458751 Depot 2458751
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update