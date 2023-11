This build has not been seen in a public branch.



"Want guns! Want tanks! Want stompas!"

– Grukk Face-Rippa

The rewards for pre-registering to the Warhammer 40,000: Warpforge mobile version are now available in-game! Claim them now and celebrate the game's mobile release by cracking your reward packs open.

Thank you joining us in the game's mobile version release. Enter the battlefield now and lead the epic factions of the 41st Millennium in the fight for survival - many great battles lie ahead!