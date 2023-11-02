 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Substitute Priest update for 2 November 2023

"Bug Fix" and "Puzzle Hints" made clearer

Share · View all patches · Build 12605155 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We made the way to an ending less convoluted and removed a bug, that made an achievement impossible to obtain.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2226811 Depot 2226811
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2226812 Depot 2226812
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link