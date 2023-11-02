Build 0.2.16 is Live!

FIXED:
- Fixed a bug with some dialogue options not being numbered properly
- Fixed a bug in the randomized selection code that should improve the variety of quest generation
- Fixed a bug causing quests to perpetually fail to be prompted by an NPC if they didn’t meet the initial quest requirements.
- Fixed an issue that can cause a number of various dungeon-related bugs (double dungeon doors, double dungeon rooms, dungeon scene listeners triggering outside of dungeons, etc)
- Fixed an issue of dungeon rooms being generated without doors. This bug also could potentially fix some remaining issues with dungeon levers
Big thanks to Spoorthuzad, hodak2, Drazhya, Mielepieltje, Augurianius, Mator, ManPie, Emroko, El'Reach, FluffyJadey, Osmentane, triplesixsmokey, kernoriordan1, kognito, and Seros Senric (among others) for all of your dungeon bug-related reports. While we can't guarantee all of these bugs reports have been address yet, these fixes should hopefully address many of these recently submitted bug reports.
IMPROVED:
- Added keyboard controls to Archopedia (thanks to KafkaExMachina and others for the suggestion). It's not pretty but it will work for now ːsteammockingː
- Innkeepers are now the source of knowledge in the town when it comes to quest finding. If you are looking for a quest, they'll know who in town might be looking for some help and where to find them
- The subject picker dialog window now highlights quest-related subjects and prioritizes them at the top of the list so they are easier to find when bringing them up in conversations
