Build 0.2.16 is Live!

FIXED:

Fixed a bug with some dialogue options not being numbered properly

Fixed a bug in the randomized selection code that should improve the variety of quest generation

Fixed a bug causing quests to perpetually fail to be prompted by an NPC if they didn’t meet the initial quest requirements.

Fixed an issue that can cause a number of various dungeon-related bugs (double dungeon doors, double dungeon rooms, dungeon scene listeners triggering outside of dungeons, etc)

Fixed an issue of dungeon rooms being generated without doors. This bug also could potentially fix some remaining issues with dungeon levers

Big thanks to Spoorthuzad, hodak2, Drazhya, Mielepieltje, Augurianius, Mator, ManPie, Emroko, El'Reach, FluffyJadey, Osmentane, triplesixsmokey, kernoriordan1, kognito, and Seros Senric (among others) for all of your dungeon bug-related reports. While we can't guarantee all of these bugs reports have been address yet, these fixes should hopefully address many of these recently submitted bug reports.

IMPROVED: