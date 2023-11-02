Patch 0.709

- Fixed an issue with a battlemap for ruins where one of the tile had the false height
- Vampire Dust is now classified as material
- Fixed an issue where dragonic fury would not let you end your turn
- Some adjustments to AI. Ranged units will now reposition if they get better hits. Enemies will no longer leave attack of opportunity zone if it's unlikely they escape.(This was already supposed to happen but didn't work as I intended
- Changed Cleave-Skill so that you don't have to select an enemy to use it.
