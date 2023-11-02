 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Our Adventurer Guild update for 2 November 2023

Patch 0.709

Share · View all patches · Build 12605145 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with a battlemap for ruins where one of the tile had the false height
  • Vampire Dust is now classified as material
  • Fixed an issue where dragonic fury would not let you end your turn
  • Some adjustments to AI. Ranged units will now reposition if they get better hits. Enemies will no longer leave attack of opportunity zone if it's unlikely they escape.(This was already supposed to happen but didn't work as I intended
  • Changed Cleave-Skill so that you don't have to select an enemy to use it.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2026001 Depot 2026001
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link