Omega Strikers - November 2nd Micropatch | Update Notes

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey, what's goin' on, Ethan? Woah no way for real? Haha, that's awesome! Y'know what, you should check out these patch notes.

We've got some small changes today to your favorite game, Omega Strikers. With the launch of Nao, she helped us research into characters and that we should change - including herself! We also have another Asher buff, just like last patch, so you Asher mains can stop following me home. Okay, let us begin.

Strikers

Asher

Last patch buff wasn't as effective as we'd hoped, so we're buffing the buff lady a bit more.

BARRIER BEAM [PRIMARY] Barrier width on her side of the field increased by 5%



Estelle

Though not dominant, Estelle excels in a lot of different ranges of gameplay tiers. This is just a little touch to bring her in line.

ROSE WARP [SECONDARY] Cooldown :: 15 → 16 Damage and Knockback :: 150 (+75% Power) → 140 (+70% Power) Core Knockback :: 1280 (+150% Power) → 1260 (+140% Power)



Luna

Luna mains get real good with Luna - and they be B.O.O.S.Tin' their enemies off the map too much man.

B.O.O.S.T. [SECONDARY] Damage + Knockback :: 220 (+110% Power) → 200 (+100% Power) Core Knockback :: 1390 (+205% Power) → 1380 (+200% Power)



Octavia

Players were sleeping on this Oni, but she's seen a resurgence a bit at higher levels of play and people are flow stating all over the place.

FLOW STATE [SECONDARY] Base speed bonus :: 30% → 28% Speed growth (per second) :: 2% → 1.6%



Nao

We put the director of special projects into your hands and she made a decent debut. She's a little weak following said debut, so this should help her fare better in all tiers of play.

SENTRY DRONE [PRIMARY] Minimum recast time :: 0.2 → 0.1 Cooldown :: 8 → 7 Duration :: 3.0 → 3.25 Knockback & Damage :: 150 (+75% Power) → 160 (+80% Power) Core Knockback :: 1220 (+125% Power) → 1260 (+140% Power)

PROXIMITY DRONE [SECONDARY] Time to Destroy (How long enemies need to step on it) :: 0.65 → 0.8

LIFELINE [SPECIAL] Range :: 1250 → 1500 Teleport duration :: 0.5 → 0.4



GEAR AND AWAKENINGS

Due to a bug, Demolitionist was demolishing your cooldowns instead of just barriers. We’re bringing back our old buddy Glass Cannon while we work on a fix!

ROTATED OUT: Demolitionist

ROTATED IN: Glass Cannon

Aerials

Projectiles with Aerials were projecting too much. Just a bit. This'll make it a little more appropriate.

Projectile range 35% → 30%

Dash range :: 0.75 → 0.7

Cast to Last

Cast to Last casts were really lasting, but now the Cast to Last casts will last less.

Buff and Debuff duration increase :: 70% → 60%

Dead eye

Dead eye is pretty underwhelming. It's now a little less dead.

Damage increase:: 30% → 32.5%

Egoist

His ego got the best of him, though he sticks around while his Energy friends are gone, he's a little weak without them.

Energy refund on flip :: 20 → 25

Energy refund on dodge :: 10 → 12

Heavy Impact

Heavy Impact? More like Heavier Than Before Impact

Impact Bonus :: 15% → 20%

Hot Shot

We nerfed Hot Shot last patch, but the chili pepper was still performing red-hot. This'll cool it down a bit.

Ability damage increase :: 14% → 12%

Quick Strikes

The higher your tier, the better Quick Strikes would perform. This'll help bring it down in line for all gamers of the game "Omega Strikers".

Strike Cooldown Reduction :: 25% → 20%

Energy bonus :: 2 → 1

Stagger Swagger

Defense awakenings can be a little offensive too, as a treat.

Base speed :: 8% → 10%

Strike Shot

Strike Shot is currently the worst of the goalie Gear by a bit. (Even though it's the patch note editor's favorite). This'll make it compete with the others a little better!