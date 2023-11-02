Latest Updates - 0.17.0

User Interface
- Trade Manager - This screen is accessible via the left menu in the HUD as well as several places in the UI where you can open it from a selected planet. It allows you to manage all trade in/out of the selected planet and the ships associated with trading.
- Management Panel - This panel is located on the right side of the HUD. There are currently 2 tabs, Planets and Ships. Planets lets you see all of your colonized planets and to be able to manage them directly from the UI, including selecting and managing all of the buildings on the planet. The Ships tab allows you to see and manage all of your ships.
Research
- Research has been overhauled! Research buildings now accumulate research points. These points can be spent on specific technology on the research tree. There is a common research tree and two other kinds of technology, Ancient Technology and Psyconium Technology.
- Ancient Technology is researched by building an Archeology Building on Ancient Ruins (located on some planets). This will accumulate Ancient Artifacts which are then used to research items in the Ancient Technology tree. Ancient Technology is geared towards food and wildlife, leveraging the power of nature.
- Psyconium Technology works slightly differently. Psyconium is a new kind of resource. Once you research the Psyconium Miner, the miner is able to extract the new resource. Psyconium can then be converted to Psyconium Research to be used to unlock the technology, or used to build or construct items that you have researched. Psyconium is geared towards energy and technology, with technological advanced units and weapons.
Grassland Planet
- This is a new planet that is replacing the existing grasslands planet.
Other Changes
- Removed Tier 2 and Tier 3 miners. Titanium and Platinum must still be researched before you can mine it, but the same Miner can be used for all resources.
- Allow shipyard rally points to be set at other planets
- Added lines to show where starships are moving when they are selected
- Wildlife/melee damage bypass shields
- Added some additional skinning to the HUD
Changed files in this update