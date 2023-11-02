 Skip to content

Ooblets update for 2 November 2023

Update notes for 1.4.18

Build 12604968

This patch contains a couple small hotfixes for the Oobmobile update.

  • Fixed occasional "Rebecca why you no give me any dialogue" comment from downmark in Mamoonia
  • Slightly lowered volume for Oobmobile sound effects
  • Fixed mis-assigned seed visuals for Isopud, Gullysplot, and Firmo
  • Fixed Zuffle cutscene soft-locking when button mashing
  • Fixed Xanaboo figurine having cloned base
  • Fixed cut-off text in Settings screen in French language
  • Adjustments to scale of some Oobmobiles

Thanks for playing!
-Rebecca

