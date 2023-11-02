Update notes for 1.4.18

This patch contains a couple small hotfixes for the Oobmobile update.
- Fixed occasional "Rebecca why you no give me any dialogue" comment from downmark in Mamoonia
- Slightly lowered volume for Oobmobile sound effects
- Fixed mis-assigned seed visuals for Isopud, Gullysplot, and Firmo
- Fixed Zuffle cutscene soft-locking when button mashing
- Fixed Xanaboo figurine having cloned base
- Fixed cut-off text in Settings screen in French language
- Adjustments to scale of some Oobmobiles
Thanks for playing!
-Rebecca
Changed files in this update