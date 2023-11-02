Game release



Hello,

Indeed, the title is accurate – we're thrilled to present the official release announcement for One Eleven!

We appreciate your patience, though we regret to inform you that due to some technical challenges, your saved progress from the previous version won't be compatible with the current version, requiring you to start anew. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

Corrections:

All characters have a new ending

Corrected the Gallery and added new ART

OST downloads now work with Steam, the bugs are fixed

Updated visuals of romantic scenes

Fixed a bug with Twitch integration

Fixed a bug with Full-screen

More minor bugs fixed.

Additions:

Added full English voice acting

Added cool animations

Added the “Escape from the Garage” scene

Added Karma display to easy game mode

Added chapter selection at the beginning of the game

Added a new NPC - a dog lady

Added new dialogues

Added new animation effects of fire, rain, water

Added 16 save slots

Added a mini-game

Added explosion animation

Added eye color for characters.

Thank you very much for your help in finding bugs. If you find any issues, please let us know.

Sincerely, ViviLatvia.