Game release

Hello,
Indeed, the title is accurate – we're thrilled to present the official release announcement for One Eleven!
We appreciate your patience, though we regret to inform you that due to some technical challenges, your saved progress from the previous version won't be compatible with the current version, requiring you to start anew. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.
Corrections:
- All characters have a new ending
- Corrected the Gallery and added new ART
- OST downloads now work with Steam, the bugs are fixed
- Updated visuals of romantic scenes
- Fixed a bug with Twitch integration
- Fixed a bug with Full-screen
- More minor bugs fixed.
Additions:
- Added full English voice acting
- Added cool animations
- Added the “Escape from the Garage” scene
- Added Karma display to easy game mode
- Added chapter selection at the beginning of the game
- Added a new NPC - a dog lady
- Added new dialogues
- Added new animation effects of fire, rain, water
- Added 16 save slots
- Added a mini-game
- Added explosion animation
- Added eye color for characters.
Thank you very much for your help in finding bugs. If you find any issues, please let us know.
Sincerely, ViviLatvia.
