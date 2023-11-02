You Reap What You Sow!

Hello cowboys and cowgirls!

One moon has now passed since our last announcement, and we have now moved the cattle drive over the pass.

But now the time has come. With this major update we are now approaching a point where we say from here the prairies can be crossed and new things can be worked on. Of course, we know that the journey is not over yet, and we still have a way to go.

A lot of things have been fixed and improved, some things have been completely reworked and some features are new to the game. But we don't want to pin you to the stake for so long and leave you to the list of additions, improvements, changes, and fixes.

The teams from Moon Punch Studio and Toplitz Productions

PS: Wild West Dynasty is available now with a nice discount of 40%!

An important reminder before you can delve into the detailed list. The changes and updates are massive, and it won’t be the end of the journey. However, there is a drawback to all those changes, we noticed throughout the time of updating and reworking all these things that older saves became more unstable. We know and we’re absolutely aware of saves being the axiomatic holy grail in gaming, even in Early Access, but with so many far reaching changes we have to announce with a heavy heart, that older saves will not be compatible anymore. But it will be a chance to experience the game from a new perspective from the beginning and remember that the journey isn’t over yet!

Building system

All buildings should now have the ability to be moved vertically up/down while being erected (holding left shift). Buildings also got an improved ground detection system, so putting up should be more "forgiving" of unevenness.

Some buildings have new lighting inside, this may affect the perception of the game (hopefully for the better) and will be the target lighting system with minor changes in brightness.

Some buildings also received "skeletons" for the building system.

The barn has received a new feature - if a field is placed in the barn range, it will become part of the collective and will be visible in the management menu.

When building major buildings in range of a player city, the map will be highlighted in green to indicate this.

NPCs

Added more points where NPCs can work.

NPCs should now navigate better back home after a day of work.

Added a safe point behind doors, which NPCs will head to after finishing work. This system is WIP.

Implemented a water, food, and satisfaction system for NPCs. If there's a shortage of water or food in the town, NPCs' satisfaction will start decreasing. When it drops to 0, they will leave the town.

Gameplay

Added winter as a visibly changing season (Work in Progress).

Towns will no longer be "Some City".

Management

Redesigned the management UI (Work in Progress).

Caravans can be attacked during transport (probability expressed as Attack Chance x%).

For each transport, guards can be hired to reduce the chances of being attacked.

Added the ability to trade between towns.

Caravan can be called back.

Transport within the same town's range cannot be attacked.

An attacked caravan loses all resources + the horse-drawn wagon.

Improved the appearance of the settlers' panel.

Animal Handling

Animals can be purchased in Taxation: cows, chickens, turkeys, goats, rabbits, and pigs. (Did we mention cows?) Each animal comes with its unique statistics, such as gender and age. Limit: 5 animals per farm.

Two objects have been added to the stables: a water trough and a food trough. Interacting with them will replenish the supplies in the building, allowing animals to use them.

Animals produce milk, eggs and so on.

Fixed

Fixed issues with first cutscene playing.

Fixed the Negotiation slider.

Shed ground detection while building fixed.

Shed production List fixed.

Fixed problems with removing items from production and detecting hover over actions on the production slot.

Fixed "Hire" button visible on empty entries in workstation selector.

Fixed the queue label in production.

Fixed buttons overlapping in the production slot.

Fixed an issue with a missing Interact label on workstations in houses after loading.

Fixed problem with snapping fences.

Fixed problem with snapping food/water interacting targets to terrain for load.

A horse will now spawn on the map if for some reason it fell through terrain.

Fixed a visual bug with the craft progression bar in City production.

Fixed exploit with production which caused issues with getting resources from the warehouse.

Several graphics/map bugs have been fixed.

Fixed an issue with shadow distances.

Fixed an issue with the resolution for settings.

Fixed the music on the load screen.

Fixed several occasions of clipping.

Fixed an issue with food consumption during the tutorial.

Added

Winter season (it has an effect on your town consumption, so does summer now).

Rain is added (Don’t forget to wear your Stetson!)

A temperature system has been added and clothing will either protect you or burden you. Mind that temperatures will take a toll in food and water consumption all along. Protection will be displayed in the UI.

The path between Hope and the Prairie has now been cleared.

Fields can be destroyed via Radial Menu at any moment.

Gender added for settlers.

Professions added for settlers.

Added category Animal Farms (and the animal farm buildings) to the radial menu. Also added the corresponding tech to the tech-tree.

Implemented Equipment UI.

Added better scaling for equipment for ultra wide resolutions.

Added option to place player's own marker to the map (left click -> adds marker, right click on marker -> removes it).

Added production of milk and cheese to Cow farm.

Flowing water added.

Added radial menu to manage an animal.

Added a feature to feed food/water for the animal manually.

Option to delete old campfires.

Option to pick up tents.

Add sticks to the sawmill production.

Added water visualization in wells.

Added a "saving" popup when saving.

Added rotten food.

Added crafting multiple tools in a single step.

Workers can now be assigned to the city warehouse, stables, and animal boxes.

There is more on the map now.

More clothing added.

Added a “skip tutorial” button and you can now sleep during the tutorial.

Death Screen added.