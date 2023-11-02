 Skip to content

Inside the Labs update for 2 November 2023

Version 0.0.7 OUT NOW!

Inside the Labs update for 2 November 2023

Dear Steam Community,

Version 0.0.7 for Inside the Labs is OUT NOW!

What has been added and changed?

  • New Item: UV Flashlight
  • New Objective: Banish Crawling Creatures
  • New Mutation: Shade
  • New Game Mechanic: Slow down the Mutant using the UV Flashlight
  • Removed Tutorial Room - We will be reworking the tutorial
  • Removed Halloween Double XP
  • Removed Halloween Props
  • Updated Grove Laboratory preview map image to match updates
  • Added new Translations
  • Crawling Creatures do less damage and have less chance to attack you
  • Baby Mutants do less damage
  • Flashlights are now at the center of the screen
  • Minor UI updates
  • Code Optimization

Enjoy! ːsteamhappyː

