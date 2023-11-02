Version 0.0.7 OUT NOW!

Dear Steam Community,
Version 0.0.7 for Inside the Labs is OUT NOW!
What has been added and changed?
- New Item: UV Flashlight
- New Objective: Banish Crawling Creatures
- New Mutation: Shade
- New Game Mechanic: Slow down the Mutant using the UV Flashlight
- Removed Tutorial Room - We will be reworking the tutorial
- Removed Halloween Double XP
- Removed Halloween Props
- Updated Grove Laboratory preview map image to match updates
- Added new Translations
- Crawling Creatures do less damage and have less chance to attack you
- Baby Mutants do less damage
- Flashlights are now at the center of the screen
- Minor UI updates
- Code Optimization
Enjoy! ːsteamhappyː
