V2.0 "A Update" now out

sorry for the wait, time's been split with this and other projects, hopefully it's worth it!
-CrazyAmphibian
* increased performance of hit radius visualization
-
removed hit radius allowance option, replaced with binary disable option instead
-
it never really made sense to do it like this in the first place.
* custom gem creation now allows you to change the resultant gem's power!
-
custom gem creation always felt underwhelming, now it has a better use!
-
cost of the custom gem scales with its power. (range: 30-90, x0.5-x1.5)
* updated localization files
-
Changed files in this update