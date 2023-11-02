 Skip to content

Spell Slingin' Tower Defense update for 2 November 2023

V2.0 "A Update" now out

Build 12604594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

sorry for the wait, time's been split with this and other projects, hopefully it's worth it!
-CrazyAmphibian

        * increased performance of hit radius visualization

  • removed hit radius allowance option, replaced with binary disable option instead

    • it never really made sense to do it like this in the first place. 

          * custom gem creation now allows you to change the resultant gem's power!

    • custom gem creation always felt underwhelming, now it has a better use!

    • cost of the custom gem scales with its power. (range: 30-90, x0.5-x1.5) 

          * updated localization files

