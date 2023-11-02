Update v0.12.6

Hello Vikings!

Hope you’re having a nice week! ːNA_Leafː

Beta tomorrow

We need one more day to finish polishing the Muspelheim beta, so we decided to delay it one day. Tomorrow it will be up so you can try it!

However, we still have a few interesting updates for today anyway!

Human Blud

As Spooky Season just ended, our dear Blud decided to share his former appearance. Maxim will be available as his human-form skin too!

New Ragnarok levels

We have 3 new additions to this challenging game mode:

Helheim Ragnarok levels I-V

Jotunheim and Vanaheim levels VI & VII





Fixes and improvements

You could move while the run was loading.

Vanaheim statue lasers no longer attack you just right after the run begins.

Thyra’s arrows movement was different depending on your framerate.

Most Polish translations are updated.

We will be back tomorrow to share the beta news and how you can access!

Cheers!

As always, if you have any suggestions, issues or any kind of feedback, don't hesitate to contact us:

🔸 Discord.

🔸 Steam Community.

