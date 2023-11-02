[New]
- Changed how damage/hit dice information is displayed, as we didn't have dice stack capabilities before, and we do now. The list of previously rolled dice was needed, but now it's not. So, we now break down rolls, showing dice rolled numbers, bonuses, and their sources.
- Added a save for the Companion creature drop-downs, and added a check to prevent it from destroying your characters.
- Added a chart explaining how Natural, Critical, and Critical fails work in combat, as well as the difference between attack sources.
- Added hovering to inventory. If the name is correct, it will show the item information.
- Added notifications to stockpile weapons when they misfire.
[Mechanical Changes]
- Re-wrote the "Science Is Magic" upgrade, as well as Animistic tactics due to skill changes.
- Buffed the "Tools Of The Trade" upgrade significantly. It no longer just makes trade kits cost nothing and sell for nothing but now automatically provides them all and prevents trade kits from breaking. Tinkering still produces gear with a 50% cost reduction. Trade kits really needed a good upgrade.
- Buffed the Mad Scientist [Chemist] to allow weaponizing of alchemy-created potions.
[Engine Changes]
- Moved the version number to the left of the disclaimer screen because the Steam popup gets in the way.
- Changed some input fields to select all when focusing on them to make editing the numbers easier, including easy deletion and all that.
- Redid how options are loaded; now, they load on scene start.
- Disabled experience up and down buttons if there isn't a class for that realm.
- Split upgrades into items in the shop.
- Added a checks and balance system to the random character creator, in case it misses anything when generating characters quickly.
- Added a catch system for achievement files, as sometimes numbers didn't catch, so now it generates if needed.
- Added alchemy potions to the rule book and changed some descriptions.
- Added a text slider for text speed in options and made the options a scrollable list.
- Changed the Progression text to be more informative in character creation.
- Changed the enter code to set to nothing if the code was successful.
- For companion skill checks, shortened the stat used (Strength became Str, etc.).
- Ensured the Elusia weapon property works correctly now.
- Limited character name length.
- Made the save and exit info panel only show up when hovering.
- Removed the delay on the spell color dropdown as it's no longer needed.
- Removed stockpile checks on hit dice and damage dice re-rollers.
- Removed the potato 🥔.
- Stated how Natural, Critical, and Critical fails work in the rule book.
- Switched the max and current side bar ICL and mana to the right spots so it reads from left to right.
- Changed how item descriptions are loaded and presented; for the end user, nothing changes.
[Fixes]
- Fixed "disperse evenly" being a mess if you put a point somewhere before dispersing.
- Fixed the EXP dropdown showing void first instead of Vidulyn.
- Fixed the GM save and exit issue, as it was looking for a server that isn't implemented yet.
- Fixed the Game Master loading issue.
- Fixed a lot of upgrade strings (lowercase 'o' in "of" in many of them).
- Fixed an odd bug where, after leaving the quick start guide, all volumes would reset.
- Fixed an odd error with spell memorization toggles.
- Fixed another issue where the dropdown wasn't enabling upon spell memorizing a spell.
- Fixed audio not silencing on a new scene if on 0.
- Fixed character loading in progress character.
- Fixed companion skill checks not disappearing after exiting hover.
- Fixed the creature generator using the wrong stat for damage.
- Fixed credits text field blocking the exit.
- Fixed the Game Master dropdown being one value off.
- Fixed the Game Master hostile creator; the new creature creator was left on.
- Fixed Game Master saving issues.
- Fixed having the character assistant start on the (connect) screen.
- Fixed the inventory slot setter.
- Fixed "learn by doing" stat increase.
- Fixed leveling up; the "x" system used for multiclassing broke it.
- Fixed the loot roller giving magicules instead of salt.
- Fixed the loot roller trying to give potions that don't exist.
- Fixed multiclassing setting dropdown to 0 after confirming.
- Fixed a non-button in chest character creation being Eimon-colored.
- Fixed the percentile calculator text blocking input fields.
- Fixed the placement of out-of-combat luck and passive perception.
- Fixed pouches and some backpack slots not working in character creator.
- Fixed random roll random getting stuck due to code running too fast.
- Fixed range roller, added a limit of 5 characters to both.
- Fixed spellcasting, as it called to the weapon page instead of spells.
- Fixed spirit HP in defending.
- Fixed stats in skills not showing correctly if higher than 1.
- Fixed the list at the end of character creation, as it was off-center.
- Fixed Combat Use Item; pouch 1 slot amounts were generating into pouch 2 slot names.
- Fixed the slot over-limit checker.
- Fixed a lot of weapon names in character creator.
- Fixed character creation ending transition being off the y-axis.
- Fixed creature token afflictions and tolerances not saving correctly.
- Fixed spellcasting looking for "or" instead of "and."
- Fixed upgrades not working correctly in character creator.
- Fixed the quick start guide with updated information.
- Hopefully fixed game master tokens working correctly.
- Actually set the command on stat setters in skills.
- Added an exit to the rest dice panel.
- Added a safety check to companion skill checks.
- Added some space in the potion list for character creation.
- Added witch to multiclassing.
- Hopefully fixed random skill point allocation.
- Replaced every instance of "!=" with "" && because it matters.
- Reversed and fixed upgrade dropdown list generation.
- Fixed a small issue in the game master; player mana wasn't loading correctly.
- Fixed combat luck not generating correctly.
- Fixed memorized spell current.
Changed files in this update