Please Be Kind To The Chickens Playtest update for 2 November 2023

Update Notes for Nov 2nd 2023

Build 12604392 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix missing exits on a few levels
Fix crash after exiting puzzle loaded via puzzle select
Fix bug with 3d objects staying around after loading overworld via puzzle select
Add question mark to uncompleted puzzle select buttons
Remove night time lighting for the time being
Remove grass from all overworlds except but Sasquatch Awakening

