Patch Notes for 02-11-23

This update focuses on fixing issues with the CPU players that have become apparent since the last update.
Changes
- Possibly fixed an issue where AI would get stuck in a loop of errors (To be confirmed)
- Adjusted AI scores for each card type to make the AI more reliable as a player
- Reduced AI Depth to 1 to reduce CPU usage (will make the AI dumber but it's more important that the game runs decently on all devices)
- Fixed threading issues with AI handling, the game should be smoother performance-wise during AI turns
- Added art for Gauntlet of Power, Rush, and Smash
- Improved Arfactus AI logic
- Added VFX to Dismiss (missing SFX)
Changed files in this update