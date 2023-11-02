 Skip to content

Fairtravel Battle Playtest update for 2 November 2023

Patch Notes for 02-11-23

Share · View all patches · Build 12604354 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update focuses on fixing issues with the CPU players that have become apparent since the last update.

Changes

  • Possibly fixed an issue where AI would get stuck in a loop of errors (To be confirmed)
  • Adjusted AI scores for each card type to make the AI more reliable as a player
  • Reduced AI Depth to 1 to reduce CPU usage (will make the AI dumber but it's more important that the game runs decently on all devices)
  • Fixed threading issues with AI handling, the game should be smoother performance-wise during AI turns
  • Added art for Gauntlet of Power, Rush, and Smash
  • Improved Arfactus AI logic
  • Added VFX to Dismiss (missing SFX)

