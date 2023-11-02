 Skip to content

Spiritus update for 2 November 2023

Version 0.6.12 (Beta 2)

Version 0.6.12 (Beta 2)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-We've fixed the knife from not appearing in Rose's hand when equipping it, making it look as if she is attacking with just her hands. We've also fixed her attack hitbox so attacks land on monsters properly now.
-We've fixed the flashlight model from not appearing on Rose. It will now appear properly when equipped.
-Fixed lighting effects on Rose's hands with flashlight.

