Clan Wars Update

This is a non-content update that will bring you some new experiences nonetheless!

I was working on better web and mobile ports of the game recently. After a couple of weeks, I managed to make new versions of Roboden run smoothly in the browser.

You might be wondering: how does it concern you, a fellow Steam gamer? Well, I came up with an idea: a combined leaderboard that will highlight the player platform. And to make it more fun, let's call these platforms clans.

So, every Steam game (Steam Deck included!) represents a Steam clan. This is the first and the most powerful clan right now, but things might change. It's up to you to keep the balance, or join the other side as itch.io web build introduces a separate clan!

With some luck, we'll have even more platforms (ahem, clans) in the future. Having a good browser version of the game means we can upload it to social networks and see which team has the best Roboden players.

More technically speaking, this update includes:

A mobile control scheme when playing a web version from a phone or a tablet

A much faster load time that makes the web version possible

An XM music player; desktop builds still use OGG music, but you can try out the new player

Leaderboard now mentions the clan

Several balance tweaks

Slight improvements to the tutorial

Most of the things above were necessary to make the web version run better.

Warning: even though you can play a browser build of the game on your mobile device, it won't be a very polished experience. You can taste how Roboden could play on your tablet, but the real native Android app will be released later.

I'm looking forward to seeing some real fun on the leaderboard!

Good luck, and good hunting!