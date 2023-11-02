Update 0.99.10 is out! - Command Module Battery Charging & LRV, bug fixes



The following patch will correct bugs/issues reported by the community and add more realism and tasks during coasting. This new feature will improve the way you charge the Apollo Command Module batteries, both the logic and the procedures. This is a procedure referenced in the various Apollo Flight Plans and usually had a schedule (battery charging schedule).

Note: If you are experiencing issues with this build you can roll back to the previous using the Steam Betas Tab accessible from the Steam client (games properties).

The update will also change the seat you sit in when you enter the Lunar Rover Vehicle, and correct the radial menu used during Lunar EVAs and while riding the LRV (this broke with the previous patch).

This patch will also fixes the issue where you were unable to draw on the in-game Gemini PAD-forms.

Improved CM Battery Charging logic and procedures

It has been possible to charge the batteries in the Command Module, but no proper output was shown to you. This update changes this to follow the real procedures use to charge the batteries.

This video will cover the procedures and details around charging the batteries:



The following schedule shows the charging of Battery A and B during a real Apollo mission:



Thanks for everyone for reporting issues.

Change log: