1.17 - Balance changes, polish and bug fixes

New features
- Added the Apprentice's Candlestick, a reusable spell tool that creates a small ball of flame in front of the caster, which can be found starting in Chapter 1
Polish
- On High/Very High graphics settings, the background blurs out when in the inventory or viewing new items to make text easier to read
- Your number of upgrades thus far is now displayed next to each stat type in the level up screen
- Enemies that die in doorways fall into the room
- Improve Advanced Wretch Gate dissipation FX
- The game no longer responds to input when not focused
- Optimized memory use, loading and saving speed
- Improvements to Fixed Camera Mode angles and spacing
Balance Changes
- Danger status effect now stays visible until cleared by healing
- Length of invulnerability when Danger status takes effect reduced from 4.5 seconds to 3 seconds
- Magical healing effects, such as Healing Barrier or vampirism, no longer work when in Danger
- Increased Pipe speed
- Gold Bear Ring, Silver Bear Ring and Rabbit's Heart Ring have been buffed
- Monsters are more aggressive when exiting doors
- Shield durability calculation has been changed to give additional durability for poise, and the Shield Ring's effect has been increased
- Increased the radius of Corpse Explosion
- Increased the spell toll reduction associated with leveling Weirdness
- The Doll in Chapter 2 has double the health
- Nightingale's Creature has dramatically higher health and damage(and higher scaling with upgrades)
- Apprentice's Candlestick and Throwable Knife are both sold by the Masked Man in Chapter 1, meaning spell/projectile only runs are viable from the start of the game
- Curse Rot immediately impacts health upon acquiring, rather than waiting a second
- Warding Candle healing ramp has been speed up, but the speed resets when acquiring Curse Rot
Bug Fixes
- Fix several instances of treasure chests being empty upon open
- Fix NPCs near interactable items, such as Rose, sometimes resulting in a softlock upon speaking to them
- Fix being able to talk to Margaret after she disappears during the Chapter 1 tutorial, potentially resulting in a softlock
- Fix tutorial and quest messages disappearing when entering the pause menu
- Fix equipping multiple resistance providing equipment potentially resulting in all damage being blocked for a particular damage type
- Fix spell scaling not properly applying to: Summon Spears, Annihilation, Corpse Explosion
- Fix enemies disappearing when they exit a room you are peeking into
- Fix the doll occasionally becoming invisible
- Fix some bosses, such as Beast Nightingale, not awarding a Blemished Bestiary Page
- Fix ghosts and other enemies that leave residue behind not awarding a Blemished Bestiary Page
- Fix being unable to click on a dialog option when an item icon is shown during the dialog
- Fix Ancient Greek subtitles not appearing properly when playing in Japanese
- Fix being rammed while exiting a room causing the player to teleport to the exit upon completion
- Fix having two controllers plugged in resulting in both button prompts appearing instead of the active one
- Fix L2/R2 prompts for Playstation controllers not using glyphs
- Fix the default PS5 controller bindings not being able to use the D-Pad to navigate menus
- Fix duplicated ladders in the valley basements
- Fix the Noise Effect causing some dark effects, such as being hit with cursed energy, to have an odd bright appearance
- Fix the NPC in the Organ Processing room not being responsive if wearing the witch outfit
- Fix keys not being able to be found in the Blackett House on some seeds
- Fix some story elements that require an enemy or NPC to be on-screen not working when playing in Fixed Camera Mode
- In Fixed Camera Mode, combat stance no longer causes zoom
- Fix an issue where peeking in Fixed Camera Mode could leave the camera in the peeked room
- Fix odd behavior when trying to cancel out of the circus ticket purchase screen
- Fix Nightingale's Creature Summoning Knife not reducing player to 10% health
