Withering Rooms update for 2 November 2023

1.17 - Balance changes, polish and bug fixes

Build 12604251

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New features

  • Added the Apprentice's Candlestick, a reusable spell tool that creates a small ball of flame in front of the caster, which can be found starting in Chapter 1

Polish

  • On High/Very High graphics settings, the background blurs out when in the inventory or viewing new items to make text easier to read
  • Your number of upgrades thus far is now displayed next to each stat type in the level up screen
  • Enemies that die in doorways fall into the room
  • Improve Advanced Wretch Gate dissipation FX
  • The game no longer responds to input when not focused
  • Optimized memory use, loading and saving speed
  • Improvements to Fixed Camera Mode angles and spacing

Balance Changes

  • Danger status effect now stays visible until cleared by healing
  • Length of invulnerability when Danger status takes effect reduced from 4.5 seconds to 3 seconds
  • Magical healing effects, such as Healing Barrier or vampirism, no longer work when in Danger
  • Increased Pipe speed
  • Gold Bear Ring, Silver Bear Ring and Rabbit's Heart Ring have been buffed
  • Monsters are more aggressive when exiting doors
  • Shield durability calculation has been changed to give additional durability for poise, and the Shield Ring's effect has been increased
  • Increased the radius of Corpse Explosion
  • Increased the spell toll reduction associated with leveling Weirdness
  • The Doll in Chapter 2 has double the health
  • Nightingale's Creature has dramatically higher health and damage(and higher scaling with upgrades)
  • Apprentice's Candlestick and Throwable Knife are both sold by the Masked Man in Chapter 1, meaning spell/projectile only runs are viable from the start of the game
  • Curse Rot immediately impacts health upon acquiring, rather than waiting a second
  • Warding Candle healing ramp has been speed up, but the speed resets when acquiring Curse Rot

Bug Fixes

  • Fix several instances of treasure chests being empty upon open
  • Fix NPCs near interactable items, such as Rose, sometimes resulting in a softlock upon speaking to them
  • Fix being able to talk to Margaret after she disappears during the Chapter 1 tutorial, potentially resulting in a softlock
  • Fix tutorial and quest messages disappearing when entering the pause menu
  • Fix equipping multiple resistance providing equipment potentially resulting in all damage being blocked for a particular damage type
  • Fix spell scaling not properly applying to: Summon Spears, Annihilation, Corpse Explosion
  • Fix enemies disappearing when they exit a room you are peeking into
  • Fix the doll occasionally becoming invisible
  • Fix some bosses, such as Beast Nightingale, not awarding a Blemished Bestiary Page
  • Fix ghosts and other enemies that leave residue behind not awarding a Blemished Bestiary Page
  • Fix being unable to click on a dialog option when an item icon is shown during the dialog
  • Fix Ancient Greek subtitles not appearing properly when playing in Japanese
  • Fix being rammed while exiting a room causing the player to teleport to the exit upon completion
  • Fix having two controllers plugged in resulting in both button prompts appearing instead of the active one
  • Fix L2/R2 prompts for Playstation controllers not using glyphs
  • Fix the default PS5 controller bindings not being able to use the D-Pad to navigate menus
  • Fix duplicated ladders in the valley basements
  • Fix the Noise Effect causing some dark effects, such as being hit with cursed energy, to have an odd bright appearance
  • Fix the NPC in the Organ Processing room not being responsive if wearing the witch outfit
  • Fix keys not being able to be found in the Blackett House on some seeds
  • Fix some story elements that require an enemy or NPC to be on-screen not working when playing in Fixed Camera Mode
  • In Fixed Camera Mode, combat stance no longer causes zoom
  • Fix an issue where peeking in Fixed Camera Mode could leave the camera in the peeked room
  • Fix odd behavior when trying to cancel out of the circus ticket purchase screen
  • Fix Nightingale's Creature Summoning Knife not reducing player to 10% health

Changed files in this update

