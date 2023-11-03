Heretic's Fork Hotfix

Minor patches and fixes to the game!
- Added some checks to prevent any potential crashes when launching the game with incorrect playlist data
- Added some checks before playing music in case of incorrect data
- Fixed players getting stuck in the "malware" scam blur state without having the new email to remove it.
- Fixed the game crashing on exit if a judgment tower exists.
- Replenish has a max cost of 7, and max card options of 7.
- Fixed Niya ability triggering twice
- Mimic card will no longer be able to pick Sine Sprayer (sine sprayer is unique)
- Severance card will no longer attempt to duplicate Sine Sprayer
- Combining Invigaron cards sometimes does not give you the correct result
- Fixed issue where if the game ends during a turn then the time is still paused when starting a new run
Thank you all for the amazing support ❤️
Changed files in this update