Heretic's Fork update for 3 November 2023

Heretic's Fork Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minor patches and fixes to the game!

  • Added some checks to prevent any potential crashes when launching the game with incorrect playlist data
  • Added some checks before playing music in case of incorrect data
  • Fixed players getting stuck in the "malware" scam blur state without having the new email to remove it.
  • Fixed the game crashing on exit if a judgment tower exists.
  • Replenish has a max cost of 7, and max card options of 7.
  • Fixed Niya ability triggering twice
  • Mimic card will no longer be able to pick Sine Sprayer (sine sprayer is unique)
  • Severance card will no longer attempt to duplicate Sine Sprayer
  • Combining Invigaron cards sometimes does not give you the correct result
  • Fixed issue where if the game ends during a turn then the time is still paused when starting a new run

Thank you all for the amazing support ❤️

