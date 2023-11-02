- Reviewed tutorials as a set of sequential instructions for improved accessibility and clarity.
- Added a "just in case" visual hint for the first-time player in deathmatch.
- Reviewed torso and pelvis force parameters for smoother animations.
- Increased ground friction, reducing the distance robots slide after taking damage and resulting in more concentrated, intense fights.
- Adjusted the movement of robots' legs in the walking animation.
- Reviewed the weight of the sword.
- Reviewed weapons attraction visual effects.
- Reviewed some texts appearance.
- Fixed: a case where the camera couldn't choose a side to place and remained in the middle.
- Fixed: lava visual effects sometimes not playing when a robot falls into lava.
- Fixed: AI not jumping when attacking without weapons.
- Fixed: deactivated AI could still trigger target events, activating the target arrow visual.
Input Chaos update for 2 November 2023
[.4.6] Patches and Features : Instructions
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2137352 Depot 2137352
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update