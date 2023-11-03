Patch 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12604158 · Last edited 3 November 2023 – 13:26:18 UTC by Wendy

Dear Puzzlers,

we've just updated the game to version 1.0.2.

Here's the changelog:

Patch Notes 1.0.2

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that would lead to some undiscovered Point Of Interest Tiles not using their correct visuals.

Fixed an issue that would prevent the player from increasing their score when a lot of Tiles were explored at the same time.

Improvements

Improved Rendering Performance.

Improved Loading Times.

Changes

Disabled the Exploration Progression Bar tooltip as it caused more confusion than it helped explaining things.

That's it for today, and thank you so so much for your ongoing support and feedback.

Keep it growing!