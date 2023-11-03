 Skip to content

Growth update for 3 November 2023

Patch 1.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12604158 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Puzzlers,

we've just updated the game to version 1.0.2.

Here's the changelog:

Patch Notes 1.0.2

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed an issue that would lead to some undiscovered Point Of Interest Tiles not using their correct visuals.
  • Fixed an issue that would prevent the player from increasing their score when a lot of Tiles were explored at the same time.
Improvements
  • Improved Rendering Performance.
  • Improved Loading Times.
Changes
  • Disabled the Exploration Progression Bar tooltip as it caused more confusion than it helped explaining things.

That's it for today, and thank you so so much for your ongoing support and feedback.

Keep it growing!

  • the VoodooDucks

