NOUN TOWN IS OUT NOW! 🎉

You can check it out here: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2313720

And join the Discord here

We hope you love it! 😁 This is just the start for Noun Town and we plan to add more and more content and languages over the coming months and years.

The Noun Town team