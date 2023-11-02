 Skip to content

Sprite Forge update for 2 November 2023

Sprite Forge 1.0.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12604082 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added the ability to save a file to a directory.
Added the ability to open a file from a directory.
You can save the file by pressing Ctrl + S.
Fixed the issue with exporting on macOS and Linux.
Fixed the issue with the lighting of multiple layers.

Changed files in this update

