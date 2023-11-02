【 Single player mode 】 Announcement of major updates in version 1.0

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

General optimization:

The first version of skill optimization for the seven major sects has been installed, which has strengthened the martial arts strength of some sects' skills and adjusted the skill consumption and CD of corresponding sects;

Increase the upper limit of warehouse building level to level 15;

The [Sponsorship] payment function is actually installed. In the [Sponsorship] function, you can choose different gears to directly scan the QR code and obtain the corresponding gift package activation code (automatic activation).



Prop adjustment:

All imitation items cannot be brought into any level;

Increase the stacking limit of herbs in the sunken wooden crate to 999;

The experience improvement effect provided by the Nine Turns Back to Heaven has become effective on all maps;

The paid user 【 Feedback Gift Package 】 is actually installed, and after the update, compensation gift packages will be gradually distributed to all users who paid to enter the warehouse before 20:30 on November 1st.



Merchant Adjustment:

New exchange for Level 3 Zhang Mengchen: 30 reward orders can be exchanged for 1 secret letter from any sect;

New redemption for Level 4 Gu Mo Sheng: Green nails 10+dried thigh bones 10 to exchange for mud balls * 1;

The number of convertible keys at the buying and selling office has significantly increased;

New exchange for Level 2 Li Yan: 3 Zhangxiong gold coins to exchange for 1 Mu Huo Trial card.



Six adjustments:

Remove the six rope cutting functions;

After removing six enemy BUFF ghosts, they will no longer be randomly selected;

Added the performance and icon display of the Hua Tian Quench Poison Talisman and the Heavenly Emperor's Blessing Talisman;

In order to avoid the problem of successfully killing but not counting as a task, we have turned off the setting of Six Mysterious Destruction's self damage health;

Adjust the tent in the sixth lane to be inaccessible;

Add six prompts for excessive monster numbers;

The values of the six same sect bots and the strength of the same sect BUFF effect have been increased again, and the effects of various sects such as Beggar's Sect, Diancang, Sword Sect, Demon Breaking, and Wudang have all been improved.



New physical installation:

[Ghost Craftsman] Equipment System:

The equipment of Ghost Craftsman is even better than that of Famous Craftsman, and only appears in Blood Robbery and Underground Altars.

In addition to having a higher probability of entries and a higher equipment attribute limit, the Ghost Craftsman equipment also has a certain probability of having 1-3 Ghost Craftsman slots. The Ghost Craftsman weapon can be embedded into any monster's Spirit, and the Ghost Craftsman equipment can be embedded into the monster's Blood Jade.

The existing monsters and bosses in the current version will have their own unique corresponding spirit and blood jade, and the effects will also vary.

[Single player mode limited system, completely different from season mode]

Ghost Fang Feng Wu Zhi system part1:

The Ghost Place Fengwu Chronicle consists of the Monster and Boss Illustrated.

We plan to push the first part of the Ghost Fang Fengwu Chronicle, the Evil Wu Chronicle, first with the 1.0 version update of the Single Player Mode.

Among them, we will collect all the fierce beasts and dangerous people in the Ghost Area.

In addition to gaining a deeper understanding of enemy intelligence in various regions, it is also possible to gradually increase damage and reduce damage to the corresponding monster by activating its spirit and blood jade. There are 10 levels in total, and the higher the activation level, the lower the success rate of activation

We plan to gradually install the "Museum of Natural History" and "Kun Museum of Natural History" through subsequent version updates.

Overlord 1, 2, and 3 have added [Blood Robbery Mode]:

The domineering "Blood Robbery Mode" will appear as a more challenging challenge in the ghost side gold seeking list of major inns. It not only allows players to drop the "Ghost Craftsman" equipment in each stage, but also has the probability of obtaining the "Spirit" and "Blood Jade" of monsters and bosses.

The entry requirements for Blood Robbery Mode not only require gold ingots, but also correspond to the Hungry People's Petition Letter, Dragon Head Stick, Thousand Household Waist Token, and different quantities of Blood Ganoderma that have been dropped from the boss of the domineering level,

Single player mode limiting system, completely independent of season mode;

Add 'Qian Tian Yin Yang Dan':

After use, there is a probability of -1 random attribute to+1 random attribute. After use, it does not occupy the number of "elixirs" [cannot be traded].

The underground altar has a lower probability of acquisition.

Add 'Blood Jade' and 'Spirit':

--All monsters will have a chance to drop their corresponding 'Blood Jade' and 'Spirit Spirit', and all bosses will have a very low probability of dropping twelve armor pieces of 'Blood Jade' and 'Spirit Spirit';

--The main attack of 'Spirit' can be embedded in the 'Ghost Craftsman Slot' on the 'Ghost Craftsman' weapon, while the main guard of 'Blood Jade' can be embedded in the 'Ghost Craftsman Slot' on the 'Ghost Craftsman' armor;

--Different monsters will have different effects. For more information, please refer to the "Evil Object Record" in the "Ghost Fang Fengwu Record".

Activity Intelligence:

Mid Autumn Festival activity tasks removed from shelves; The Double 11 sponsored "20% limited time and quantity increase" event has been launched.

Defect repair: