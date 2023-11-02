ALPHA 231102: SwitchCMD, first mission expanded, lighting reworked and more

Added:
-
Reworked the lighting in the NOC room and hallway
-
httpserver package for FlockCMD
-
databaseserver package for FlockCMD
-
dnsserver package for FlockCMD
-
mailserver package for FlockCMD
-
Global illumination (SSGI) for server room
-
Access system to the company's website by customers (AI) in which each simultaneous access will consume CPU, RAM and Network
-
Mission Panel in Pause Menu
-
Save state for server room lights
-
SwitchCMD in DCControl.whs for CLI networking switch management with following commands:
- "set <port> <ip>" to set the server's public IP via the network switch port
- "interface" to list all network switch ports
- "interface get <port>" to see specific data for a port
- "ip" to see the network data of the network switch
-
"proc" command in FlockCMD to see and kill running processes
-
Domain and main server IP field to the company page in controlhost.whs
-
"hostname" command to SwitchCMD and FlockCMD to set a custom hostname to the network switch or server
-
/20 (4094 usable IPs) and /18 (16382 usable IPs) ip blocks in register.whs
Updated:
- Doors to only close when the player moves 2 meters away
- Domain register check and confirmation before buying in register.whs
- Confirmation prompt for moving items that may have other items connected to the inventory
- Optimized equipment LED animation shader
- Improvements in fiber optic cable and nearest bay detection
- Player height increased to 1.80m
- Company starting money changed to $10 million
- "Hosting a Web Host" mission expanded with more tasks
- Reworked the network topology page in dccontrol.whs so that it displays the connected port, hostname, private and public IP and changes the color if online or offline
- Changed the dccontrol.whs dashboard to display mac address and hostname in the list of connected devices
Fixed:
- Multiline translation fields could prevent the creation of a new save
- Zell R144 LOD distance
- 1U Server storage bay symbols showing solid squares
- Player would fall out of the world when placing equipment that cannot be modified on the assembly table
- Install a cable on opposite sides of one device to another
- Fiber optic cables continue to simulate physics even when installed
- Equipment would fall after disconnecting a cable
- Player's camera was rotated 90 degrees when moving the mouse for the first time after loading
- Order in which equipment port slots are selected
- Devices could be connected just following the order of switch->patchpanel->server
Removed:
- /24 (254 usable IPs) block ip in register.whs
- Trash can of NOC Room
Alpha access via Ko-Fi: https://ko-fi.com/WebHostSimulator
Discord: https://discord.com/invite/JuyyPbZ
Changed files in this update