Web Host Simulator update for 2 November 2023

ALPHA 231102: SwitchCMD, first mission expanded, lighting reworked and more

Build 12604070 · Last edited 2 November 2023

Added:

  • Reworked the lighting in the NOC room and hallway

  • httpserver package for FlockCMD

  • databaseserver package for FlockCMD

  • dnsserver package for FlockCMD

  • mailserver package for FlockCMD

  • Global illumination (SSGI) for server room

  • Access system to the company's website by customers (AI) in which each simultaneous access will consume CPU, RAM and Network

  • Mission Panel in Pause Menu

  • Save state for server room lights

  • SwitchCMD in DCControl.whs for CLI networking switch management with following commands:

    • "set <port> <ip>" to set the server's public IP via the network switch port
    • "interface" to list all network switch ports
    • "interface get <port>" to see specific data for a port
    • "ip" to see the network data of the network switch

  • "proc" command in FlockCMD to see and kill running processes

  • Domain and main server IP field to the company page in controlhost.whs

  • "hostname" command to SwitchCMD and FlockCMD to set a custom hostname to the network switch or server

  • /20 (4094 usable IPs) and /18 (16382 usable IPs) ip blocks in register.whs

Updated:

  • Doors to only close when the player moves 2 meters away
  • Domain register check and confirmation before buying in register.whs
  • Confirmation prompt for moving items that may have other items connected to the inventory
  • Optimized equipment LED animation shader
  • Improvements in fiber optic cable and nearest bay detection
  • Player height increased to 1.80m
  • Company starting money changed to $10 million
  • "Hosting a Web Host" mission expanded with more tasks
  • Reworked the network topology page in dccontrol.whs so that it displays the connected port, hostname, private and public IP and changes the color if online or offline
  • Changed the dccontrol.whs dashboard to display mac address and hostname in the list of connected devices

Fixed:

  • Multiline translation fields could prevent the creation of a new save
  • Zell R144 LOD distance
  • 1U Server storage bay symbols showing solid squares
  • Player would fall out of the world when placing equipment that cannot be modified on the assembly table
  • Install a cable on opposite sides of one device to another
  • Fiber optic cables continue to simulate physics even when installed
  • Equipment would fall after disconnecting a cable
  • Player's camera was rotated 90 degrees when moving the mouse for the first time after loading
  • Order in which equipment port slots are selected
  • Devices could be connected just following the order of switch->patchpanel->server

Removed:

  • /24 (254 usable IPs) block ip in register.whs
  • Trash can of NOC Room

