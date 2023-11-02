ALPHA 231102: SwitchCMD, first mission expanded, lighting reworked and more

Added:

Reworked the lighting in the NOC room and hallway

httpserver package for FlockCMD

databaseserver package for FlockCMD

dnsserver package for FlockCMD

mailserver package for FlockCMD

Global illumination (SSGI) for server room

Access system to the company's website by customers (AI) in which each simultaneous access will consume CPU, RAM and Network

Mission Panel in Pause Menu

Save state for server room lights

SwitchCMD in DCControl.whs for CLI networking switch management with following commands: "set <port> <ip>" to set the server's public IP via the network switch port

"interface" to list all network switch ports

"interface get <port>" to see specific data for a port

"ip" to see the network data of the network switch

"proc" command in FlockCMD to see and kill running processes

Domain and main server IP field to the company page in controlhost.whs

"hostname" command to SwitchCMD and FlockCMD to set a custom hostname to the network switch or server