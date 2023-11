After a week in Beta, we are happy to release board folders to you all! With this new feature, you can now group your boards using folders, making it easier to manage your campaigns.

Here is a quick video showing how it works.

That is all for this release, but behind-the-scenes work is progressing on allowing you all to add your own creatures via modding. If you are curious, you can follow along on our dev logs.

Have fun folks!