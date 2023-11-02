Monetization Policy

 Skip to content

Project Asteroids update for 2 November 2023

Starting December 2023, our game's monetization method will shift, marking the end of its free status. However, those who've already added it to their libraries need not fret; the game will remain in your collection.

