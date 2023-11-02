Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot Is Out Now in Early Access! ☢️

SLIME 3K: RISE AGAINST DESPOT IS OUT!

BUY IN EARLY ACCESS NOW!

10% limited-time discount | + 20% if own _Despot's Game_, -30% in total

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2348610/Slime_3K_Rise_Against_Despot/

WATCH THE LAUNCH TRAILER:

Slime 3K: Rise Against Despot is a new installment in the dystopian Despotism franchise that mixes post-apocalyptic fiction, dark humor, and pop culture references. The fourth millennium. Humankind is done for. The surviving fraction is ruled by Despot, a cruel AI eager for hideous experiments. A blob of goo created by Despot to engineer artificial human beings has become sentient and risen up against its creator. This blob of goo goes by the name of Slime and desires one thing only: сhaotic violence.

GAME FEATURES

An elaborate system of obtaining abilities & deck-building mechanics. The abilities that you add to your deck are the ones that will appear in the shop during your next run. Experiment with ability combos to achieve the maximum possible level of mass destruction! Spill acid around🧪, obliterate puny humans with an AK-47🔫, summon obedient zombies🧟, and even throw exploding watermelons🍉.

*SHT-TONS of enemies.** We wanted to redefine the definition of "the number of mobs on the screen" and put legions of Despot's creatures against you, from humans with chainsaws and laser-wielding robots to carnivorous tomatoes and gigantic brains. Keep an eye on that boss timer and be prepared!

10 challenging levels, one more brutal than the other. Defeat bosses, progress through the Despot's dungeon, unlock new ability cards, and upgrade your Slime, making it more powerful and resilient.

Defeat bosses, progress through the Despot's dungeon, unlock new ability cards, and upgrade your Slime, making it more powerful and resilient. Different starter Slime versions & meta upgrades. Select the blob of slime that suits your playstyle the most (fast, slow & tanky, or a summoner) and make it more powerful by manipulating DNA points earned during dungeon runs. Upgrade your health, armor, damage, or ability capacity to wreak maximum havoc.

Have fun, puny humans! The game is in Early Access, so our team welcomes any and all feedback from you. Feel free to share your thoughts on the forums.

Hail (or death to?) Despot!

